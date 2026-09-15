Masks, mischief and mystery: Libby Schreiber's 'Master of Disguise'

What if Ned Kelly had chosen a different disguise? This deceptively simple question lies at the heart of 'Master of Disguise', a witty new exhibition by North East Victorian printmaker Libby Schreiber, showing at the Pop-Up Benalla Art Gallery Shop throughout September. The exhibition began with a tongue-in-cheek thought: “Is Ned Kelly’s armour more iconic than Kelly himself?” From this playful premise, Libby embarked on a creative exploration of the unlikely objects Kelly might have adopted as an alternative disguise. The result is a series of imaginative linocut prints featuring Kelly concealed beneath an assortment of everyday Australian objects, including lampshades, petrol bowsers and familiar road signs. Combining humour, ingenuity and meticulous craftsmanship, Libby reimagines one of Australia’s most recognisable historical figures through a distinctly contemporary lens. Known for her whimsical and narrative-driven printmaking practice, Libby uses the iconic Kelly image as a vehicle for playful speculation. Her works invite audiences to reconsider a figure deeply embedded in Australia’s cultural identity while celebrating the absurdity and creativity that can emerge from a simple question. Benalla Art Gallery director Eric Nash said the exhibition offers a fresh and entertaining perspective on a subject familiar to many Australians. “Master of Disguise demonstrates how artists can transform a simple idea into something unexpected and engaging," he said. "Schreiber’s work combines humour, technical skill and cultural reference to create an exhibition that is both accessible and thought-provoking.” Created using the traditional medium of linocut, each work showcases Schreiber’s distinctive approach to printmaking. Libby studied at the University of Melbourne, where she completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting. She has also studied printmaking at Preston TAFE and at the Briagolong School of Art with Heather Shimmen and David Frazer. She has been exhibiting her linocut prints for more than 20 years, with regular entries in the King Valley Art Show, Mansfield Easter Art Show and Mansfield Auxiliary Art Show. More recently, her work has been shown in a solo show at Wangaratta Art Gallery called Domestic Bliss (2021); Whereabouts, Ballarat (2023); Tastes of Art, Rutherglen 2023; the Annual Autumn Art Exhibition, Bright (2023); and the Mansfield Easter Art Show, Mansfield (2023). Throughout her exhibiting career, Libby has received numerous prizes and awards. All works in the Gallery Shop exhibition are available for purchase through the Pop-Up Benalla Art Gallery, or by contacting the Gallery on 03 5760 2619 or gallery@benalla.vic.gov.au.