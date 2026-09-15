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Masks, mischief and mystery: Libby Schreiber's 'Master of Disguise'

<p>REIMAGINED: North East printmaker Libby Schreiber\\'s exhibition \\'Master of Disguise\\', featuring works like \\'School boy Ned\\' (pictured), reimagines one of Australia\\u2019s most recognisable historical figures through a distinctly contemporary lens.</p>\\n
<p>REIMAGINED: North East printmaker Libby Schreiber\\'s exhibition \\'Master of Disguise\\', featuring works like \\'School boy Ned\\' (pictured), reimagines one of Australia\\u2019s most recognisable historical figures through a distinctly contemporary lens.</p>\\n

REIMAGINED: North East printmaker Libby Schreiber's exhibition 'Master of Disguise', featuring works like 'School boy Ned' (pictured), reimagines one of Australia’s most recognisable historical figures through a distinctly contemporary lens.

North East printmaker reimagines one of Australia’s recognisable historical figures
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 15, 2026 • 02:00

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