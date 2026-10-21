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Mental health concerns raised as accused Helen Haines attacker faces court

<p>BEHIND BARS: Tarrawingee man Brendan Nugent\\'s defence counsel Chirag Patel raised mental health concerns for his client during a brief court appearance on Wednesday. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>BEHIND BARS: Tarrawingee man Brendan Nugent\\'s defence counsel Chirag Patel raised mental health concerns for his client during a brief court appearance on Wednesday. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

BEHIND BARS: Tarrawingee man Brendan Nugent's defence counsel Chirag Patel raised mental health concerns for his client during a brief court appearance on Wednesday. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Charge sheets show Brendan Nugent was facing additional drug charges
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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