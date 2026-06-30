A probationary driver had their Mercedes-Benz impounded after they were allegedly speeding at nearly 200km/h on the Hume Freeway.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said Benalla police were patrolling the area recently in the early hours of the morning when they detected the vehicle travelling at 191km/h.

The car was intercepted and officers spoke with the male P-plater.

“As a result, the vehicle was impounded, and the driver will receive a summons to appear before court at a later date,” the spokesperson said.

“Excessive speed puts everyone on the road at risk. Slow down, stick to the speed limit, and help keep our roads safe.”