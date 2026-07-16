Freeflow, the heart of Victoria’s grassroots drifting scene, is bringing two days of burning rubber, precision driving and a whole lot of action to Winton Motor Raceway this weekend for their Midyear Madness event.

Spectators can expect to see drivers of all experience levels out on track, from first-timers learning the basics through to experienced drivers refining their skills.

It's a relaxed, welcoming day that showcases what grassroots motorsport is really about learning, improving and enjoying the sport together.

Freeflow founder and CEO Carlos Venal said there's nothing quite like seeing drifting in person.

“The sound, the smell, and the precision of controlling a car sideways is something that videos never quite capture,” he said.

“What makes our events unique is that spectators can watch drivers progress throughout the day and see just how approachable the sport can be.

“It helps break the misconception that drifting is only for professionals.”

Carlos said everyone is welcome, whether you're a lifelong motorsport fan or someone who's simply curious about drifting.

“One of the things we're most proud of is how friendly and welcoming the drifting community is, so don't be afraid to have a chat with drivers or ask questions,” he said.

“Spectator entry is completely free, so it's a great opportunity for families, friends and anyone interested in motorsport to come along and experience the atmosphere."

Carlos said Freeflow was created with one goal in mind: making drifting accessible.

“We want people to see that you don't need a million-dollar race car or years of experience to get involved," he said.

“It's about having fun, learning, making friends and being part of a community that supports each other.

“If someone has ever been curious about drifting but wasn't sure where to start, we'd love for them to come along, meet the community and see what grassroots drifting is all about."

Held at the Winton Skidpan on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July from 7am – 5pm, bring your sunscreen, a hat, comfortable footwear and an open mind for all the trackside action.

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What's On In Brief

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Hughesy is cooking up comedy

Comedian Dave Hughes is gearing up to bring his stand-up show, ‘Cooked’, to Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 18 July at 7pm.

Known for his comical take on the world and appearances on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ and ‘Taskmaster Australia’, Dave is now touring the country.

Audiences can expect a good time, a night of laughs and brutally honest tales of his experience on the football field.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wpacc.com.au.

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Live music at the Pinsent

Jared Buckley will bring live music and relaxed vibes to the Pinsent Hotel on Saturday 18 July from 7:30pm, with free entry, great food, cocktails and an easy-going night out.

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‘Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ exhibition

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

By reconfiguring Reich’s curtains and furniture, artist Ali reflects on Reich’s legacy of playful and innovative design, a tribute to her overlooked contribution.

Visit Wangaratta Art Gallery to view Ali’s exhibition before 16 August.

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Exhibition showcases textile in small scale

One of Wangaratta Art Gallery’s most popular exhibitions, Petite Miniature Textiles showcases innovative textile practice from across Australia, in small scale and is on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery until 13 September.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

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