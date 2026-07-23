VMCH (Villa Maria Catholic Homes) participants recently got to pull on a Woolworths uniform and man the checkout as part of the disability service provider's first Mini Woolies launch on Thursday, 23 July.

Created in partnership with Woolworths Group and Fujitsu, Mini Woolies is a simulated supermarket learning space designed to help people with disability build practical, real-world skills in a safe and supportive environment.

The space comes equipped with supermarket-style registers, shelving, fresh food stands, uniforms and name badges, giving participants the opportunity to practise skills including numeracy, budgeting, stocktake, communication, customer service and handling money.

In their new roles, participants were tasked with serving the Mini Woolies shoppers over an hour, comprising of VMCH representatives and participants, Woolworths representatives, local MPs and Wangaratta councillors with baskets full of groceries.

Ben Watts, employment pathways coordinator at VMCH, said he thinks the initiative is great for participants to get a feel for the workforce.

"It worked really well for our people," he said.

"I think this [is] a great step forward for our people to gain that work in open employment."

Ben explained participants have spent the last few weeks being trained in various workplace skills; everything from customer interaction to scanning items and handling money.

VMCH participant Eliza Tilly said she was grateful to take part in the supermarket simulation as a checkout attendant.

"It's a good feeling," she said.

"I'm surrounded by people who relate to me, are very kind and have a great understanding."

Seeing the simulation in action, Sarah Corey, Mini Woolies general manager said the initiative provides the platform for participants to enter the workforce.

"It's fantastic to be in regional Victoria opening a Mini Woolies her to help the young people within VMCH gain retail experience, confidence, [and] independence in a retail setting," Ms Corey said.

"What we hope with the program is that it sets our young people up for success in their future endeavours."

The launch builds on VMCH Wangaratta’s strong focus on hands-on learning, social connection and employment pathways for people with disability.

Through local job skills programs including Where Is My Coffee? social enterprise cafe on Murphy St, the Green Team and Cre8 Shed, local participants develop practical skills in hospitality, gardening and maintenance, woodworking, customer service and teamwork.