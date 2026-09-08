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More evidence needed before cutting tobacco excise: Haines

<p>TOBACCO CUT: The federal Coalition proposes an 80pc cut to the tobacco excise to reduce the cost of cigarettes and reduce demand in the black market. PHOTO: AdobeStock 95775523 Mantis Design</p>\\n
<p>TOBACCO CUT: The federal Coalition proposes an 80pc cut to the tobacco excise to reduce the cost of cigarettes and reduce demand in the black market. PHOTO: AdobeStock 95775523 Mantis Design</p>\\n

TOBACCO CUT: The federal Coalition proposes an 80pc cut to the tobacco excise to reduce the cost of cigarettes and reduce demand in the black market. PHOTO: AdobeStock 95775523 Mantis Design

Independent MP Helen Haines criticises Liberals/Nationals plan to cut tobacco excise by 80pc
Shane Douthie
September 8, 2026 • 02:00

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