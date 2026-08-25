More rain to round off wet winter

The rainfall totals this winter up to 23 August include 298mms at Wangaratta, 239mmsat Rutherglen, 219mms at Albury, 283mms at Benalla, 180mms at Yarrawonga, 276mms at Euroa, and 450mms at Strathbogie which is its wettest winter to date since 1987. Further heavy rain this week at all major North East towns will make this the wettest winter since about 1991. It has been very wet from the beginning of May up to 23 August at Adelaide. The total rainfall to date has reached 350mms, which is the wettest since 404mms in 1963 and the 10th wettest behind 1851, 1863, 1864, 1883, 1917, 1922, 1923, 1931 and 1951. Note the 100 year cycle - it was very hot in Adelaide in 1906 and again in 2006 and hope I will be fortunate to be still around in 2031. Elsewhere, it has been very dry at Townsville after the wettest year on record last year. Only 4mms has fallen at Townsville since 1 May up to 23 August, breaking the previous driest record of 6.5mms in 1946.