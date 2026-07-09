More snowfall is expected at North East mountain resorts from tomorrow until Tuesday next week.

Forecasts indicate a 90 per cent chance of 2-5cms Saturday, 10-20cms Sunday, 5-10cms Monday and 2-5cms Tuesday.

Hopes remain high for fresh falls to help build on winter’s biggest dump of natural snowfall so far this season last Thursday and Friday, which finally got lifts moving and terrain opened for skiing and snowboarding at Falls Creek and Mt Hotham alpine resorts.

The storm delivered 36cms of snow at Mt Hotham and 33cms at Falls Creek, with temperatures below -4 degrees allowing snowmaking teams to get their guns firing over the weekend and throughout this week to build the base, giving grooming teams plenty of the white stuff to move around to open more terrain, much to the delight of the thousands of visitors enjoying the school holidays.

At Mt Hotham, the Big D chairlift opened for the first time on Saturday and it, together with the Summit Quad, Summit Trainer and Pup’s Playground provided skiers and boarders constant access to more terrain - with night skiing returning at the resort.

Snowplay and tobogganing at Wire Plain have been popular, while those at Dinner Plain have also been enjoying tobogganing on Australia’s longest run.

At Falls Creek, the Mouse Trap carpet was the first lift opened for beginner skiers and boarders late last week, adding to the scenic chairlift rides Halley’s Comet had provided since the start of the school holidays.

Boardwalk, Mouse Trap and Snowsports School lifts have also been operating, and guests have been enjoying snowplay and tobogganing at Windy Corner.

For the latest resort information, including snow reports and activities, visit mthotham.com.au, fallscreek.com.au, and visitdinnerplain.com.au

For those visiting the alpine resorts and Mount Buffalo, you must carry chains regardless of snow conditions.

Entry is free to Mount Buffalo National Park and it had its first snow last Friday which was perfect for snowplay, waiting for more to get tobogganing at Dingo Dell and Cresta Valley up and running - for daily updates go to https://www.facebook.com/VisitMountBuffalomndk