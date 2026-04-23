If you're looking for a unique Mother's Day gift, don't miss the next Wangaratta West Artisans Market on Saturday, 2 May.

The market will run from 9am to 1pm at St Michael's Anglican Church in O'Leary Street, offering the chance not only to purchase a gift for mum, but to support local craftspeople.

It will feature a range of handcrafted items, as well as fresh produce, plants and home-baked cakes.

A coffee van, and brunch/lunch options from the barbecue or vegetarian selections make the market a great place to spend the morning.

There will also be activities for children running during the event.

Among the stallholders will be Sherrie Berry, who said she was looking forward to displaying machine embroidery, clothing, diamond art, cards, books and wind-spinners for sale.

For more information about the market, follow Wang West and the Warbys Anglicans on facebook, or email artisanmarket@wangarattawestanglican.org.au