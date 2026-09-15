Mountain cattlemen put forward plan for better return on Victoria’s public land

The Mountain Cattlemen’s Association of Victoria (MCAV) has put forward a proposal to expand the use of state grazing licences, arguing Victoria could achieve more active management of public land while generating additional revenue and reducing pressure on taxpayers. The proposal, A Better Return on Victoria’s Public Land, was provided to Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson after she invited the MCAV to put its submission during a recent visit in the North East. MCAV president, Cass McCormack, said the proposal was about making better use of an existing system rather than creating another government program. “For too long the conversation around grazing has simply been about whether you are for cattle or against cattle," she said. "We think there is a much bigger question - are we making the best possible use of the people, knowledge and systems we already have?” The proposal recommends allowing existing state grazing licence holders to apply for increased stocking rates where the country can sustainably support additional cattle, as well as identifying suitable former licence areas that could be reactivated. New licences would be allocated through an open and competitive tender process, with applicants assessed on practical land-management experience, environmental stewardship, animal welfare, biosecurity and compliance history. Additional grazing opportunities would also come with measurable environmental responsibilities, including weed control and reporting emerging land-management issues. “We aren't asking government to simply put more cattle on public land,” Ms McCormack said. “If a grazier receives an increased allocation or a new licence, there should be something measurable coming back to the Victorian community - whether that is weed control, identifying emerging problems or other agreed environmental work.” The MCAV has offered to coordinate and fund the process of identifying suitable former licence areas and administering the tender process at no cost to government, while the government would retain final approval and regulatory oversight. “We're not arriving with our hand out asking taxpayers to fund another program,” Ms McCormack said. “We're saying let experienced people invest their own money, labour and equipment into managing suitable country - and pay government for the opportunity to do it.” Ms McCormack said the proposal was not about replacing the work of government land-management agencies or returning to past practices. “It really is a win-win - government gets more eyes, ears and boots on the ground, better environmental outcomes and additional revenue, while regional families get an opportunity to contribute to the country they know and understand,” she said.