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Mountain cattlemen put forward plan for better return on Victoria’s public land

<p>TIME FOR CHANGE: The Mountain Cattlemen\\u2019s Association of Victoria president, Cass McCormack, said the proposal was about making better use of an existing system rather than creating another government program.</p>\\n
<p>TIME FOR CHANGE: The Mountain Cattlemen\\u2019s Association of Victoria president, Cass McCormack, said the proposal was about making better use of an existing system rather than creating another government program.</p>\\n

TIME FOR CHANGE: The Mountain Cattlemen’s Association of Victoria president, Cass McCormack, said the proposal was about making better use of an existing system rather than creating another government program.

Proposal put forward to expand the use of state grazing licences
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 15, 2026 • 02:00

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