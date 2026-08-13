There was no shortage of talent on display at the Wangaratta High School Performing Arts Centre when students performed in this year's Mid-Winter Concert.

The school's stage band opened the concert with the upbeat 'Hallelujah, I Love Her So', before performing 'Blue Skies', featuring year 11 student Lillian Wilson on vocals.

The Chex Saxophone Quartet then impressed the audience with their performances of 'Satin Doll' and the 'Radetzky March'.

WHS' concert bands delivered a diverse and entertaining program throughout the evening.

The beginner band made a fantastic debut, delighting the audience with a festive Christmas in July performance of 'Jingle Bells', followed by 'Power Rock' (featuring 'We Will Rock You' and 'Another One Bites the Dust').

The concert band continued the energy with 'Pirates of the Caribbean', before bringing the house down with 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Then the symphonic band closed the concert in spectacular style with 'Copacabana', complete with colourful tropical shirts, sunglasses and a conga line that had the audience smiling.

Featured soloists were year nine student Noah Anderson on trumpet and year 10 student Charlie Bell on flute, who delivered outstanding performances during the symphonic band's presentation of 'Hans Zimmer: Movie Milestones'.

PHOTOS: Kev McGennan