Young patients at Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) are being welcomed by some familiar Australian faces, thanks to a colourful new artwork project designed to make hospital visits a little less daunting.

Created by digital artist Ronan Holdsworth, the new native animal door decals have been installed throughout paediatric treatment areas to help children identify rooms in a fun and engaging way.

Each room features a different Australian animal, with matching colouring sheets available for children to take home as a positive reminder of their hospital experience.

The project was made possible through funding from the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal, with funding shared across regional health services.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the artwork was a wonderful example of how thoughtful design can improve the patient experience.

"Coming to hospital can be an overwhelming experience for children, so creating welcoming and engaging spaces is incredibly important," she said.

"These beautiful artworks help make our environment feel less clinical and more comforting for our youngest patients.

"We're incredibly grateful to the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal for supporting projects like this across regional Victoria, and to Ronan for sharing his creativity and lived experience to create something that will bring joy to so many children and families visiting our health service."

Living with epilepsy for most of his life, Ronan said he understands the emotions many children experience when attending hospital.

His goal was to create artwork that helps make those visits a little easier while celebrating Australia's unique native wildlife.

Each treatment room now features its own Australian animal, allowing children to recognise their room more easily while encouraging conversation, curiosity and play during their visit.

Ms Fifis said the project reflects NHW's ongoing commitment to creating welcoming healthcare environments that support the wellbeing of children and their families, and it demonstrates the lasting impact community fundraising can have on regional health services.