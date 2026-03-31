Maeve Sue McGill was born at Northeast Health Wangaratta on Thursday, 19 March at 2.45pm and weighed 2.81kg (6lb 3.1oz).

She is the daughter of Brooke Dutton and Lachlan McGill of Corowa.

Charlie Jack Wheeler was born at Northeast Health Wangaratta on Tuesday, 24 March at 1.28pm and weighed 4.25kg (9lb 5.9oz).

He is a little brother for Alice and Polly, and is the son of Willie Wheeler and Annabelle Wheeler of Yarrawonga.

The Wangaratta Chronicle will be in attendance at the midwifery ward on Wednesdays and Fridays at 9.30am to take photos of newborns with their parents, grandparents and/or siblings.

Consent forms are available from Northeast Health Wangaratta and from Wangaratta Chronicle staff on the day.

If you would like a photo but are not at the ward at the time of visiting, you can come into the Wangaratta Chronicle office at 37 Rowan Street during office hours to organise it.

Photographs are available to purchase from the Wangaratta Chronicle office.