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Nick Baylart captures the landscape in motion

<p>FLEETING IMPRESSION: \\'Wet dusk drive on the Hume\\' synthetic polymer paint, k\\u014Dzo tissue, watercolour paint, and pastel on paper by Shepparton-based artist Nick Baylart. </p>\\n
<p>FLEETING IMPRESSION: \\'Wet dusk drive on the Hume\\' synthetic polymer paint, k\\u014Dzo tissue, watercolour paint, and pastel on paper by Shepparton-based artist Nick Baylart. </p>\\n

FLEETING IMPRESSION: 'Wet dusk drive on the Hume' synthetic polymer paint, kōzo tissue, watercolour paint, and pastel on paper by Shepparton-based artist Nick Baylart.

'Speedscapes' explores the experience of travelling through the landscapes of Victoria
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 15, 2026 • 02:00

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