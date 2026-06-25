A Gapsted man remains in custody after receiving a downgraded charge for an alleged police car ramming at Glenrowan.

The 33-year-old appeared from the custody dock of Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court last Thursday for a committal hearing.

The court heard two detectives in an unmarked police car allegedly spotted the man in a stationary stolen $70,000 Kia Sorento on 17 July 2025 on Glenrowan-Winton Road.

After the detectives made their way to the accused, the Kia started and both cars allegedly collided nose to nose.

Detective Senior Constable James Nelson said in court the collision caused a crack on the police vehicle’s bullbar.

It’s alleged his colleague accelerated and pushed the Kia onto the side of the road.

Det Sen Const Nelson said he got out of the police vehicle and approached the Kia, allegedly seeing the Gapsted man through a gap in the window trying to get the car into gear.

When he refused to turn off the vehicle, Det Sen Const Nelson said he capsicum sprayed the 33-year-old before he drove off.

The court heard the accused drove off with such force the door handle Det Sen Const Nelson was holding dislodged.

It’s alleged the Kia then hit the police car before driving north towards a Highway Patrol unit.

The man would not be arrested until November after a lengthy police chase in Melbourne brought him into custody.

Defence counsel Charles Morgan said there was nothing to indicate that his client purposely rammed his vehicle into the police car at Glenrowan to cause harm.

Prosecution argued whether the man intended to hit the police vehicle or not, his actions still put active police members at risk.

Magistrate Megan Casey ordered the initial charge be replaced with a less serious, non-aggravated charge.

The 33-year-old was also facing a slew of burglary-related charges in Beechworth, which were discharged by Magistrate Casey due to a lack of evidence.

Burglary-related charges in Bright were also dropped prior to the hearing.

The 33-year-old will return to Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court for further committal on 17 July.