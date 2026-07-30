Centre Against Violence (CAV) is proud to welcome O'Brien Real Estate Joyce as one of the newest House Partners supporting the development of The Donation Hub, a new community initiative designed to help victim-survivors of family violence rebuild their lives.

The Donation Hub is being established to provide access to quality donated furniture, whitegoods, household items and everyday essentials through a confidential, appointment-based service for people who have escaped violence and are starting again.

As a House Partner, O'Brien Real Estate Joyce has committed to supporting the initiative by looking for opportunities to assist wherever possible.

This includes using its extensive local networks to identify quality furniture and household items that need a new home, while also helping create valuable community connections to support the project as it grows.

CAV’s Donation and Volunteer Hub coordinator, Kathy Dodgshun, said every House Partner brings unique strengths to the project.

"The Donation Hub is about more than furniture," Kathy said.

"It is about helping people rebuild their lives with dignity, privacy and choice.

"We are incredibly grateful to Peter and the team at O'Brien Real Estate Joyce for getting behind this vision and using their local connections to help source quality items for victim-survivors.

"Every conversation, every connection and every act of generosity helps bring this project closer to reality."

Peter Joyce, director, O'Brien Real Estate Joyce, said the real estate firm helped people find homes every day, but they also recognise that for many, the journey home starts with rebuilding after incredibly difficult circumstances.

"The Donation Hub is about restoring dignity, creating hope, and giving people the opportunity for a genuine fresh start," he said.

"If we can use our networks, our relationships, and our position in the community to help make that happen, then that's something we're incredibly proud to be part of.

"We encourage other local businesses and community members to get involved, because together we can make a real and lasting difference."

Businesses that commit to supporting The Donation Hub through ongoing donations of furniture, household goods, services or other in-kind support become House Partners, helping local families create a fresh start.

To help bring the initiative to life, CAV will host the New Beginnings Gala Ball on Friday 20 November, with funds raised supporting the establishment of The Donation Hub. Tickets are now available.

Businesses, organisations and community members are encouraged to get involved by becoming a House Partner, attending the gala ball, sponsoring the initiative, or donating quality goods and services that will help local victim-survivors rebuild their lives.

To learn more about becoming a House Partner or to purchase gala ball tickets, visit: https://centreagainstviolence.org.au/events/new-beginnings-gala-ball/