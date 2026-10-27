One Nation backs $300 sport boost and maternity cost relief

One Nation's Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel has welcomed a new family support package that would provide $300 a year towards sport for every Victorian school-aged child, eliminate remaining out-of-pocket expenses for public maternity care and contribute $2000 towards private maternity costs. Rouel said the announcement, made by One Nation Deputy Leader Colleen Harkin on Friday, was a practical response to the financial pressures facing families across Ovens Valley. “Whether you're raising a family in Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Cobram, Myrtleford or Bright, the cost of giving your kids every opportunity is getting harder to manage,” Mr Rouel said. “Sport is the backbone of our regional communities. "It's where our kids make friends, learn discipline, build confidence and become part of something bigger than themselves. "No child should miss out on pulling on a footy jumper, playing netball or joining their mates at cricket, tennis and Basketball because their parents can't afford the fees.” Under the proposed policy, every school-aged child residing in Victoria would receive $150 towards organised sport in summer and another $150 in winter, without means testing. “Victoria already has a sporting voucher program, and that's a good thing but plenty of hardworking families don't qualify for it," Mr Rouel said. "You shouldn't have to be on a concession card for the government to recognise that raising kids is bloody expensive. "This is about giving every family a fair go.” The package would also remove remaining out-of-pocket expenses associated with public maternity care, including certain ultrasounds, pathology tests and non-invasive prenatal testing. Women choosing private maternity care would receive a one-off $2000 contribution towards their out-of-pocket expenses. Rouel said the commitment had particular significance for regional families, who often navigate maternity services across multiple towns. “I'm not interested in announcing things that sound good in Melbourne but make no difference here. "I want policies that actually improve life for the families who call our region home.”