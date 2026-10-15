One Nation to axe insurance stamp duty

One Nation will commit to abolishing Victoria's 10 per cent stamp duty on home, contents and car insurance at November's state election, delivering practical cost of living relief for households across Ovens Valley. One Nation candidate for Ovens Valley James Rouel said the policy was about removing unnecessary government charges from everyday household expenses and allowing families to keep more of their hard-earned money. “Families are already paying enough to insure their homes, belongings and cars," he said. "Why on earth should the government take another 10 per cent on top of that?” Under Victoria's current system, home, contents and car insurance attract a 10 per cent duty, calculated on the premium including GST. For an Ovens Valley household paying $2000 annually in insurance premiums before stamp duty, that means an additional $200 in government tax. Mr Rouel said the policy would benefit households across the electorate, from families insuring their homes in Wangaratta and Yarrawonga to renters protecting their belongings in Myrtleford and Bright. “In regional Victoria, having a car isn't a luxury, it's how we get to work, take the kids to school and sport, and get to appointments,” he said. “And when you're living in communities where bushfires and floods are real risks, protecting your home and belongings is incredibly important.” Having spent more than four years working directly with regional families experiencing financial hardship, Mr Rouel said he understood the pressure of rising household expenses. “Removing this tax won't fix every cost-of-living problem, but it's one less government charge families have to find money for every year,” he said. Mr Rouel said One Nation's election commitment offered a specific measure of financial relief that residents could calculate against their own household expenses.