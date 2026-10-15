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One Nation to axe insurance stamp duty

<p>One Nation Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel.</p>\\n
<p>One Nation Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel.</p>\\n

One Nation Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel.

One Nation to abolish Victoria's 10 per cent stamp duty on home, contents and car insurance
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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