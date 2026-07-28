Multi-disciplinary one-woman show, 'In Their Own Words', starring well-known stage-and-screen performer Rachael Beck is coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 23 August at 2pm.

The show celebrates the songs and stories of 20 trailblazing Australian women; some who are recognised, many of whom are not.

Rachael weaves verbatim words and anecdotes collected from women including Ita Buttrose, Tanya Plibersek, Marcia Langton and Carlotta, with the music of famous Australian songwriters such as Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kate Ceberano, and Dami Im, to create a powerful tapestry of female strength and achievement.

From artists to scientists, politicians to humanitarians, these are stories of triumph, resilience, and breakthrough – mostly never before heard on stage.

Developed with writer James Millar, directed by Miranda Middleton, 'In Their Own Words' is a moving musical tribute to some of the extraordinary Australian women who have defined and made their mark on Australian culture.

With contributions from visual artists, architects, scientists, writers, songwriters, conservationists, politicians, athletes, entertainers and humanitarians, 'In Their Own Words' celebrates the life, times and epiphanies of Australian women who have achieved incredible things… and overcome incredible trials.

For more information or to secure you seat, visit www.wpacc.com.au/.

*

What's On In Brief

*

King Valley producers join forces for a single unforgettable dinner

For one night only, three of the King Valley's winemakers will swap their own cellar doors for a single shared table, pouring their wines side by side and telling the stories behind them in person, over a meal built specifically to match.

'Three Wineries One Table' brings La Cantina, King River Estate and Red Feet Wines together for the first time at one seated dinner, paired course-by-course with small plates from Ineeta's Café on Saturday 1 August from 5:30pm–10:00pm at Whitfield Recreation Reserve.

Each winemaker will present two wines, walking guests through the variety, the vintage, and what makes it distinct to this cool-climate pocket of Victoria's High Country.

Ineeta's Café has designed a small plate to match each pour, creating six paired courses across the evening.

The event lands just after this year's vintage has settled into tank; and the 2027 vintage is starting in the vineyard with pruning underway.

*

Celebrate the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival

Join in a night celebrating the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty this weekend, as Creedence Clearwater Collective presents the music of one of the world’s most iconic bands at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 2 August.

Creedence Clearwater Collective brings to the stage the all the hits that defined a generation, and have become the soundtrack for many more.

You do not want to hear through the grapevine that you missed out on this howling good time.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

*

Cathedral College Wangaratta presents 'We Will Rock You'

Cathedral College Wangaratta is set to present 'We Will Rock You', a high-energy, feel‑good musical packed with more than 20 iconic Queen hits, on Friday 14 August at 7pm and Saturday 15 August 1pm and 7pm.

Set in a futuristic world where originality is forbidden and music is generated by algorithms, the story follows a group of rebellious young people who refuse to conform. Led by two unlikely heroes, they set out on a daring quest to rediscover real music, creativity, and the power of individual expression.

As the rebels challenge the all‑controlling Globalsoft Corporation, they learn that finding your own voice can change the world.

Bold, funny, and bursting with energy, We Will Rock You celebrates individuality, freedom, and the unifying power of music.

With its electrifying rock anthems and message that resonates strongly with young people today, this musical promises a foot‑stomping, fist‑pumping theatrical experience that will have audiences singing along and cheering from start to finish.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wpacc.com.au/.

*

‘Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ exhibition

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

By reconfiguring Reich’s curtains and furniture, artist Ali reflects on Reich’s legacy of playful and innovative design, a tribute to her overlooked contribution.

Visit Wangaratta Art Gallery to view Ali’s exhibition before 16 August.

*

Exhibition showcases textile in small scale

One of Wangaratta Art Gallery’s most popular exhibitions, Petite Miniature Textiles showcases innovative textile practice from across Australia, in small scale and is on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery until 13 September.

Petite Miniature Textiles 2026 is a biennial exhibition showcasing innovative small-scale textile practice from across Australia.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

*

Environmental participation weekend in Cheshunt

The North East Canoe Club will host its first Friends of the Upper King River environmental participation weekend on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September.

The weekend will include a tree planting day at 10.30am on Saturday 5 September at Cheshunt Community Hall, followed by woodfired pizza and craft beer from 5.30pm before the Paddling Film Festival starts at 7pm at Cheshunt Hall.

On Sunday 6 September, the club will host a community paddle down the whitewater section of the King River, meeting at 10.30am at the Dam Wall Carpark below Lake William Hovell.

A limited number of raft places will be available with experienced river guides for people without paddling experience, to grab your spot email necanoeclub@gmail.com.

Early bird tickets are available until 31 July.

For tickets and more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/north-east-canoe-club-paddling-film-festival.

*

Halos in the Shadows’ exhibition

Wangaratta artist Joel Stevens' exhibition ‘Halos in the Shadows’ is on show at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 2 September.

The exhibition was created as a tribute to the family members who have stood beside him through two decades of living with mental ill health.

Each work reflects on a particular relationship, acknowledging the quiet strength and enduring care that have shaped his journey toward wellness.

*

Laugh out loud family drama

After sellout seasons across Australia, 'The Italian Divorce' is set to show at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 1 November.

From marriage breakdown to family meltdown - A heart-warming comedy play about love, guilt, and discovering that some prisons come with home-cooked meals and unconditional judgment.

When Pino gets kicked out by his wife, he does what any self-respecting Italian man would do: he moves back in with his parents.

The Italian Divorce is more than just a comedy, it's a tribute to the tug-of-war between tradition and independence, and the beautiful mess that is family.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

*