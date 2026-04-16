Anyone who's seen Wangaratta's Barr Reserve netball courts in full swing would struggle to argue against their standing as a key facility in the city's sporting life.

From February through to December, the 15 courts host competitions, programs or training of one kind or another, which do what all sporting endeavours do best - encourage activity, aspiration, and most importantly connection.

Among their uses, the courts are the hub for Wangaratta Netball Association's Saturday morning competition, which has over many years become a rite of passage for local youngsters.

Thirty-six teams are registered for this year's fixture, due to commence on May 2, and still more for the NetSetGo and under 11 modified programs which run on Friday nights.

And this Sunday, the courts will be full to the brim as they host a representative tournament set to draw an estimated 700 players and 1500 spectators.

So it boggles the mind that while significant upgrades have been made to grounds including Wareena Park and Barr Oval 2 in recent years (both also much-needed), the Barr Reserve courts have not attracted sufficient funds for an upgrade; the last resurfacing is believed to have occurred in the 1980s.

Funding for female sport has advanced in recent times, but there is still a way to go when an upgrade to vital infrastructure supporting the leading sport for Victorian women and girls remains on the city's wish list.

New netball amenities which will be developed within the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre this year are a start, but hopefully state and federal governments can see that court improvements must soon follow.