There seems to have been a growing emphasis in recent years, particularly among young people, on valuing the sacrifices made by Australians who have served in our defence forces.

Schools have placed increasing focus not only on marking occasions like ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day, but on students gaining in-depth knowledge of the conflicts and peace-keeping efforts in which Australia has been involved.

Knowledge of this, and the impacts on generations to follow, are vital to creating an understanding and appreciation of the world in which we live, work and play.

Likewise, attendance at ceremonies held in Wangaratta and surrounds on those special days has become a more established practice for people of all ages, with entire families regularly making the time to gather and honour those who have served.

Of course, the efforts of the Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch have had a significant part to play in developing this interest.

By organising local events; filtering knowledge, experience and presence through various areas of the community; and creating a welcoming hub in Templeton Street, it has invited people to find out more.

The coming addition of an 'annexe' just a couple of doors down from the Wangaratta RSL Club, which will allow more space to display the district's military history; cater for functions involving local cadets and 'Wangaratta's Own' 2/24th Australian Infantry Battalion Association; and draw more groups to form connections with the RSL, will build on its place in the community.

Most importantly, the new facility will provide a boost to the support available to local veterans of all eras.