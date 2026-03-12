The stories of loss and disaster coming out of the community in Marwood following a 370-hectare fire in December are enough to remind anyone of the raw power and danger mother nature holds.

It saw devastation for families across the community who lost their homes, livelihoods and sense of stability.

Despite this devastation, victims have been told they are ineligible for government support.

Having spoken to politicians from both state and federal governments, and no-one takes responsibility for it.

Our government’s role in a natural disaster is to support those affected.

It is simply unfair and unjust for our community members to be left out to dry by our governments due to technicalities.

If people are falling through the cracks due to policy, then it’s time we change the policy and erase these cracks.

The January fires which saw Victoria declared a State of Disaster has seen fire affected residents from 24 councils identified as eligible for the federal government’s disaster relief packages, however The Rural City of Wangaratta was not included in this.

Our community deserves to be supported; we can’t have people dismissed and miss out on support because of timing.

Some 250 firefighters battled the blaze that burned for over a week, the tireless efforts of our volunteers can’t be dismissed by government’s because the fire was too small, didn’t affect enough people, and didn't cost enough.

Our community is affected, that should be enough to warrant support.

The Australian identity is partially founded on the ideal of giving people a fair go, but how can we expect that from the public when our government refuses to do the same.