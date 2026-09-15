Ed Millibrand speech is worth searching for

Could I encourage readers of this newspaper to read the recent speech by the British Foreign Secretary Ed Milliband to the British Parliament? It is one of the bravest and insightful speeches I have ever read, especially in relation to the Israel Palestine situation. It can be found simply by Googling “Ed Milliband’s recent speech to the British Parliament”. Let us hope that his country, together with others mentioned in his speech, will be able to put the kind of pressure on the Israeli government causing it to change its stance towards a two-state solution. Could our Australian government add its voice? John van Riet, Wangaratta South Time for more talk about dementia An estimated 446,500 Australians are living with dementia right now and in 40 years that number is projected to reach more than one million. To see meaningful change, dementia needs a national spotlight. Australia has learned how to talk openly about heart disease, cancer and mental health, and we've seen the difference that can make. Now it's time to bring dementia into everyday conversation. That’s why this Dementia Action Week (21 – 27 September) Dementia Australia is asking every Australian to help create change, one conversation at a time. This week, we want everyone in Australia to know that help exists. Community exists. Support exists. Information exists. Dementia Australia can connect people to all of it. One conversation about dementia could be what helps someone find their way to us. To get involved in Dementia Action Week, visit dementia.org.au/dementia-action-week. For dementia support and information contact the National Dementia Helpline any time on 1800 100 500 or visit dementia.org.au. It’s free, confidential and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Merran Kelsall, chair Dementia Australia Cancer patients are paying too high a price Where you live should not determine whether you can access the cancer care you need, yet for too many regional and rural Victorians, it still does. The Leukaemia Foundation’s recent scorecard of patient travel assistance schemes highlighted that Victoria is behind other states and territories in the support it provides people who must travel for treatment. It found Victoria’s accommodation subsidy covers just 28 per cent of the actual accommodation costs faced by regional patients, underscoring how out of step the scheme is with the real costs of accessing care. The scorecard reinforces what Cancer Council Victoria and the VPTAS Alliance - a collaboration of 18 cancer, chronic disease, patient and carer support organisations - are hearing from patients across regional and rural Victoria. Together, we are calling for urgent reform of the Victorian Patient Transport Assistance Scheme (VPTAS), which is no longer fit for purpose for people travelling long distances for essential care. Victoria currently offers the lowest patient travel and accommodation subsidies in the country, just 21 cents per kilometre and $49.50 per night, with no significant increases since 2015. At a time when the cost of living continues to rise, including fuel and accommodation costs, these rates are simply inadequate. Strict eligibility requirements also mean many patients travelling frequently for specialist cancer care fail to qualify for support, placing essential treatment further out of reach. Cancer Council Victoria recently surveyed more than 400 regional and rural people affected by cancer about their experiences accessing care. More than 90 per cent reported out-of-pocket costs associated with travel and accommodation, with almost half saying the financial strain had a significant impact, including delaying or missing treatment due to cost. We also heard from patients waiting more than three months, and in some cases up to six months, to be reimbursed for fuel and accommodation expenses, with no option for upfront payment, creating financial stress during an already difficult time. That’s why we’re calling for an immediate increase to travel and accommodation subsidies and a public review of VPTAS. Ahead of the Victorian election, we want commitments from all parties to deliver a fairer scheme that reflects the real costs faced by patients and carers. Todd Harper AM, CEO of Cancer Council Victoria