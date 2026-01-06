Over the coming days, North East Victoria is set to experience extreme heat, with temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees and remain dangerously high for several days.

These conditions are the most severe we have faced since Black Saturday, and they bring heightened risks for our communities, our environment and our essential services.

Extreme heat, or a heatwave, is more than just uncomfortable weather.

It can seriously affect human health, particularly for older people, young children and those with existing medical conditions.

It can also place significant strain on community infrastructure – including our water supply systems.

At North East Water, we plan carefully for these conditions.

In the lead-up to forecast heatwaves, we ensure our water storages are kept as full as possible to maximise supply.

Our teams also increase readiness across the business so we can respond quickly to any incident that may affect service delivery.

Our water treatment plants operate around the clock, and our crews are on standby to manage any issues that arise.

Most of our treatment plants have back-up generators to cover any power disruptions.

All planned maintenance work which would have interrupted water supplies has been cancelled.

While we are prepared, the reality is that prolonged extreme heat can place extraordinary pressure on local water supplies.

In some areas, particularly smaller townships, supplies could run critically low if water is not used carefully.

That’s why community awareness and action are so important.

Small, practical steps taken by many people can make a meaningful difference during periods like this.

Being mindful of how and when we use water helps ensure there is enough for everyone – including for essential needs such as drinking, cooking and firefighting.

We’re asking customers to conserve water wherever possible.

Simple actions include following the permanent water saving rules, taking shorter showers and avoiding unnecessary outdoor water use.

If you do need to water your garden, please do it in the early morning or late evening to when evaporation rates are lower.

It’s also important to report any leaks or main breaks as soon as you notice them.

Our faults line is available 24 hours a day on 1300 361 644.

Just as importantly, remember to look after yourself and others.

Keep hydrated throughout the day, check in on neighbours, friends and family, and follow advice from emergency services as conditions evolve.

Water is a shared and finite resource, especially during extreme weather.

By working together and using water wisely, we can help protect our supplies, support essential services and look out for one another during this challenging heatwave.

North East Water will continue to do everything we can to keep safe, reliable water flowing.

With the community’s help, we can get through this period safely and responsibly.