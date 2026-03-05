I am writing a letter of thanks for two events we attended last week.

The first was a 90 minute guided tour of the Woollen Mills.

This was organised by the Wangaratta Historical Society in conjunction with the Woollen Mills and was a very informative tour.

These tours are continuing to be held on alternative Wednesday mornings from 10am.

Bookings are necessary through the historical society so they have enough staff to take groups of 10 around the mill.

A donation of $2 per person is suggested and this goes to the historical society.

The mill is 103 years old and now employs 25 people, down from 600.

The future of the mill is certainly not decided but the end result does not appear promising.

Go and see it while you can.

The second event was The Steinway on Stage performance at WPACC.

It was wonderful to have these twilight concerts back again.

Celeste Cari gave over an hour of amazing pieces from Haydn, Mozart Beethoven and more.

If you missed this concert, Emma Lang and a string quartet will be performing on May 13.

Tickets are available from WPACC but don't leave it too late as the audience sits on the stage along with the performers so tickets are limited.

Thank you to all involved.

Colleen and Lyle Jackel, Wangaratta

The servo we don’t want or need

7/11 is coming to Wang

oh what joy to be had,

although most folks don’t approve

so we are rather sad.

Everyday convenience

so reads their corporate spiel,

better beverage experience?

elevated food quality? Wow,

it all sounds so unreal.

They talk of flavours on offer

it will be a fantastic space,

but alas – before it even opens

I am tainted by the taste.

Luke R Davies, Wangaratta

Glenrowan Market cancellation made too hastily

The decision by Wangaratta council to cancel the Lions club market in Glenrowan this Monday is abhorrent.

The reason given is the area is soft from recent rain and vehicle access would damage the surface.

The upcoming weather is for 30 degree days leading up to Monday - no rain.

The town benefits on many fronts having the market.

Tourist love to browse and visit the park and the flow-on to the interpretive centre also occurs.

A big win all round and local businesses flourish.

There needs to be a rethink.

Steve Fulton, Glenrowan

Access to housing essential to balancing the scales

The lack of supply of housing, from crisis accommodation to private rentals, impacts many parts of society, but its impact on women, particularly those experiencing family violence, is often overlooked.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Balance the Scales”, focusing on the changes needed to achieve justice, safety and equity for all women and girls.

Last year, 422 of the people who accessed our services at Beyond Housing reported domestic or family violence as their main reason for using our services.

One option we have for these people is our Safe Places accommodation.

Safe Places is purpose-built accommodation funded by the federal government.

Safe Places is not long-term housing, but what it does provide is a safe, secure, temporary option which allows women space to consider next steps, to think about their future, and to have agency over what happens next.

We only have a handful of Safe Places properties across our vast region, and while we are rapidly increasing our property portfolio, it is still far from enough to meet demand.

When dedicated safe crisis accommodation is unavailable, we must rely on the private market to respond.

It’s a very temporary option and can be a flawed one.

We also can’t guarantee an option close to support and emergency services, and we can’t guarantee their location won’t become known, especially in rural and regional communities, and that is, of course, if there is a vacancy we can book in the first place.

We genuinely appreciate the relationships we have with accommodation providers, and we also acknowledge that it should not be a private business owner’s responsibility in the absence of appropriate alternatives.

Women deserve to know that if they are leaving violence, there will be somewhere safe for them and their children to stay.

But without adequate government investment in safe and affordable housing, including crisis options, this cannot be the case.

While organisations do all we can for any person who walks through our doors reporting family violence, such as providing crisis accommodation, referral to specialist supports, and assistance to secure long-term housing, women still face uncertainty and very few options, including very long wait times.

As a registered charity, financial donations help us meet these needs and give the people using our services the agency and freedom to choose the support that suits them best.

A donation to a registered charity this International Women’s Day is a contribution to every woman being safe, having the security of housing, and the ability to shape their own future.

All donations make a difference, and people wanting to give can do so by heading to our website - https://beyondhousing.org.au/get-involved/donating/make-a-donation/

Or donations to NESAY at https://nesay.com.au/ways-you-can-help/, Primary Care Connect at www.primarycareconnect.com.au or phone (03)233200, or Marian Community www.vincentcare.org.au/get-involved/donate-form.

All these registered charities ensure donations make a tangible difference to the lives of their clients.

Celia Adams, CEO, Beyond Housing