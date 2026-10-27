Helen's legacy of hope, optimism and inspiration

There can be no doubt about the impact of hope, optimism and belief that we can do better. This is the legacy of our Independent Member for Indi, Hon Helen Haines. What a fantastic example she has set of what is possible when we treat people with respect. To have the presence of mind and graciousness to "thank bystanders for providing life saving assistance" when you are in a personal crisis after being hit twice by a vehicle. Thank you Helen, for the example and inspiration you give us all to do better. Russell Sully, Wangaratta South Any billionaires at the food bank? I feel sorry for James Rouel, One Nation's candidate for Ovens Valley. It must be difficult selling One Nation policies when Pauline Hanson can't work them out herself. “I haven't flip-flopped,” she declared in 2018. “I said no originally, then I said yes, then I have said no, and I've stuck to it.” Clear as mud. One Nation claims to put “people before politics”. Really? Which people? Hanson has opposed criminalising wage theft, same-job-same-pay laws, and protections for gig workers. Meanwhile, she's enjoyed private air travel courtesy of billionaire Gina Rinehart and five star accommodation in London. Hanson isn't fond of workers. In June, she called them lazy, complaining that they don't turn up to work. That's rich. Since returning to Parliament in 2016, Hanson has missed 76 Senate sitting days, more than 2000 votes and 211 of 238 Senate Estimates hearing days. Apparently, turning up is something she expects of others. We've heard much of this before, but put it together and a revealing picture emerges. One Nation's concern for ordinary Australians depends on which Australians we're talking about. Which brings me back to James Rouel. According to some media, he coordinates a food-relief program helping thousands of struggling Australians. Worthwhile work, certainly, but how does he reconcile it with his party leader's attitude towards helping workers and workplace protections? One Nation claims to put people before politics. If that's what it looks like, I'd hate to see what happens when One Nation puts politics first. Jeff Faithfull, Wangaratta Wangaratta blessed with care to others I would like to thank the off duty nurse who assisted me when I had a fall outside the emergency department of Northeast Health Wangaratta on Thursday 22 October. A combination of a high curb and a piece of plastic underfoot resulted in me headbutting the grass verge and sustaining an injury to my head and grazed knuckles. The nurse in question saw what happened and immediately came to my aid, helping me and guiding me to Accident & Emergency to make sure I was not concussed. I was already going to the x-ray clinic to assist my wife after she had fallen down a rabbit hole on the farm and fractured her wrist. This did not help, but the kindness of the nurse who had probably just finished a tiring shift was amazing. She assisted the triage nurse to assess that I was okay (cuts and abrasions, that’s all) then guiding us to the x-ray area. After what probably has been the most horrendous few days in Wangaratta’s history, her kindness was exceptional. I am only sorry that I did not remember her name to thank her properly. If the nurse is an example of the care to others, Wangaratta is blessed. Ian Doyle, Merton