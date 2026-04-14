Homelessness is often imagined as something that happens elsewhere: in capital cities, on crowded streets, far from regional communities like ours.

But the stories coming from local support organisations like NESAY and the Wang Night Shelter make it clear that this assumption is wrong.

Homelessness is here, it is growing, and it affects people of all ages, particularly young people, in ways that are often hidden but deeply damaging.

Youth Homelessness Matters Day brings young people doing it tough into the spotlight, here in Wangaratta it rarely looks like sleeping on footpaths.

It looks like couch surfing, cars doubling as bedrooms, and young people carrying the heavy uncertainty of not knowing where they will sleep next.

That invisibility makes it easy to ignore, but it also makes early intervention harder.

Homelessness in youth is not just a moment of crisis; it is the most common pathway into lifelong disadvantage and adult homelessness.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Wang Night Shelter shows what happens when a community steps up.

For eight winters, local volunteers have turned compassion into action, cooking meals, offering warmth, listening without judgement.

The shelter’s ability to open seven nights a week depends entirely on community involvement.

Governments play a role, but so do neighbours, schools, employers, faith groups and individuals.

Volunteering, donating, noticing when something is wrong, or simply spreading awareness can all be acts of prevention.

Homelessness is not someone else’s problem, it’s a shared responsibility.

If we want a community where no one is left out in the cold, we all need to do our part.