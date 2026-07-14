The Victorian Coalition announcement to renew onshore gas drilling seems another move to shore up conservative voters jumping ship to One Nation.

And like many of One Nation policies, the new push for gas mining lacks any detail on how it will impact regional Victorians or exactly how it will reduce energy costs.

Australia as a nation exports about 80 per cent of its gas overseas and there is no mention in the Coalition policy if these new gas mining permits restrict any new found gas to Victorian use only.

There is also no mention if there will be a cap on the retail price to households and businesses.

According to Sustainability Victoria, 80 per cent of Victorian households use gas, 17 per cent use solely gas with 27 per cent mainly gas - numbers that have been falling steadily due to the uptake of solar energy, split system air-conditioning, heat pumps for hot water, and the Labor Government's legislation restricting new homes from having gas appliances since 2024.

There is also no information from the Nationals' press release or our enquiry to local Nationals MP Tim McCurdy's office on whether gas production will include fracking - something the Nationals have opposed in past years - nor whether local councils will have a say in whether gas mining can take place in their shire, or if farmland will be off limits to prospectors.

The Liberal/Nationals pledge they will launch the process for private industry to put their cases forward for gas production within 60 days of coming to power.

Hopefully the detail on exactly how the process works will be available well before voting begins.