Plastic decorations the scariest of them all

Plastic spiders, plastic webs, plastic pumpkins, it is a shocker alright, the amount of plastic items being pushed by supermarkets in the lead up to Halloween. On a recent visit to Coles I noticed the packet of synthetic spider web instructed buyers to only use it indoors, yet I see this artificial snowy web material stretched about in Wangaratta front yards. Perhaps parents are not aware the ultra fine plastic threads of this, made in China "web" are capable of releasing micro plastics into the environment. It also serves as a net likely to ensnare garden insects. In bird breeding season, how awful to think birds will be tempted to gather tufts of this plastic concoction to line their nests. Buying quick fix plastic decorations is not setting a good example to children. Let's normalise children making their own decorations once again. Old sheets, black and orange cardboard are just as cheap and won't end up as a pile of plastic in the tip when Halloween is done and dusted. Cassandra Pollock, Wangaratta A tough ask to speak with our MP The Nationals member for Ovens Valley is ramping the ads in the Wangaratta Chronicle and they are starting to reek of the desperation of the black knight in Monty Python’s Holy Grail. Speak to me, he says. Well, we would if we could. I am aware of only one visit to Milawa to meet with constituents since the last election and to get within spitting distance of him, we had to register and advise what issues we wanted to raise. Along with others who have politely questioned some of the things he says, we are blocked by him on social media so we don’t know if and where we could speak with him. And now he wants our vote. Speak to me indeed. Viviane King, Milawa Bike paths and trails losing their lustre In a Ride2Work Day article in the Wangaratta Chronicle (Friday 9 October), mention was made of “fabulous bike paths in Wangaratta and the North East”. Around Wangaratta paths and trails that are fabulous to ride on are increasingly rare. Granted, the few hot mix or concrete paths are fabulous. Most other paths and trails were laid years ago with light bitumen and gravel seal. Underlying tree roots have played havoc with these surfaces. Some are okay if cyclists can cope with lumps, bumps, cracks, hollows, etc many of which are hard to see in shaded areas. Some sections need to be ripped up and redone. The scenic One Mile Creek path is used by mobility scooters and the like. I hope they have seat belts and helmets. Even walking can be challenging on parts, especially for seniors. The Murray to Mountains Rail Trail is a well advertised part of our cycling identity. Sections of this badly need work. It may be better returned to gravel. Maintenance may then be affordable. On paper, we have an impressive network of bicycle paths and trails but for how long if funds cannot be found for a regular surface replacement program? Sadly, many cyclists feel safer using the roads. Terry Kirby, Wangaratta