Suicide Prevention Day deserves talking about

Edward Browne's opinion piece on page 2 of today's Chronicle intensifies the spotlight on RUOK Day on Thursday 10 September. The day is also known as Suicide Prevention Day and although Edward's piece focuses on youth mental health, his message suits all ages and genders. Edward's view is that as long as there is stigma surrounding mental health, the current epidemic facing this nation will only spread. In many other western countries, a session with a mental health professional, or therapist as they are often referred to, is as common as a trip to the physio, but that is not yet widespread here. Just like our physical wellbeing needs constant check-ups and often treatment, so does our mental health and wellbeing. Some people have learned from experience how to face their demons and overcome them, others have utilised support services such as Lifeline, Kids Helpline, BeyondBlue and locally Project 365 and headspace, but support from family and friends and your own community is also telling. Depression often leads to loneliness and isolation but if an individual feels comfortable to speak out with someone they know and trust, there is hope. That's why it's important, as Edward has pointed out, for all of us to have these conversations now, before the black dog arrives, so people know who they can turn to in times of need. We should share with friends and loved ones our thoughts and feelings because often they will say they have been through the same, or know someone who has, and what action they took. Don't leave it until it's too late to talk about your health, and to enquire about others.