Lifeline is reminding all Australians that if they’re feeling distressed or overwhelmed following the terror attack at Bondi Beach on 14 December 2025, they are not alone.

The organisation had issued an urgent call out to boost the number of Crisis Supporters on shift on Sunday night and had been overwhelmed by the scale of the response which meant Lifeline was able to provide immediate specialised support.

Lifeline acknowledges the immense impact of the tragic terror attack at Bondi Beach on Sunday, not only on those who were directly involved, but also on witnesses, families, first responders, and local communities.

Lifeline will be there for anyone who is overwhelmed, struggling to cope, or just in need of someone to talk to.

In times like this, connecting with others can be really helpful.

By showing compassion, offering support, and encouraging others to seek help, you can play a crucial role in helping them through this difficult time.

To support the community, Lifeline has developed a specific Wellbeing Guide on the online Support Toolkit.

The guide has information on common trauma responses, supporting children and young people, techniques, strategies and other resources to help people cope and find ways to get further support.

Even if you were not at Bondi Beach, you may still be strongly affected.

Seeing or hearing about distressing events through news, social media, or word of mouth can cause a sense of fear or bring up past experiences.”

These reactions may come and go or feel overwhelming at times.

This does not mean anything is ‘wrong’ with you, it can be your body and mind responding to trauma.

If these reactions worsen, do not ease over time, or begin to interfere with your safety or daily functioning, reaching out for professional support is important.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call Triple Zero (000).”

If you are struggling, please remember you can phone Lifeline any time of the day or night to speak to a Crisis Supporter on 13 11 14, text 0477 131 114, or chat to Lifeline online at lifeline.org.au.

If you’re unsure where to turn, Lifeline’s Support Toolkit at lifeline.org.au/toolkit can help you find the most appropriate support.

For Indigenous or Torres Strait Islander peoples: If you, or someone you know, are feeling worried or no good, you can connect with 13YARN on 13 92 76 (24 hours/7 days) and talk with an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Crisis Supporter.

To donate to Lifeline, visit www.lifeline.org.au/donate.

Graham Strong, Lifeline CEO

Encouraging safer driver behaviour this holiday season

The Victorian government is encouraging drivers to make the right choices behind the wheel this holiday season.

A new campaign launched by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) and Victoria Police highlights the risks of speeding and drink driving, and the critical role police play in deterring these dangerous behaviours.

Two new hard-hitting television ads are central to the campaign, one with a family in a drink-driving scenario and another with a young group of friends in a speeding scenario.

In both ads, the driver is about to make a life-altering choice when they arrive at a crossroad. One path reveals the harsh reality of being caught by police, while the other shows the aftermath of a devastating crash.

Each ad closes with a powerful reminder – “How your holiday ends is your choice”.

The campaign, which is targeted at holiday season travel, comes as 272 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads in 2025 – compared with 274 lives lost at the same time last year.

Victoria Police will increase traffic enforcement operations over the Christmas and holiday period, targeting dangerous behaviours including speed, distractions, and drink and drug driving.

The government last week announced a $21 million boost to road policing operations that will see increased drug testing and expanded the use of technology to catch unauthorised drivers.

This campaign will be seen across television, billboards, radio, print, cinema, social media and mobile digital platforms, from Monday, 15 December until Sunday, 1 February.

Speeding and drink driving have devastating consequences, and this new road safety partnership campaign shows how simply making the right choice can avoid these outcomes.

We want every trip to end safely this holiday season, it’s our choices behind the wheel that will keep our roads safe.

Melissa Horne, Minister for Roads and Road Safety