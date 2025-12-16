Wangaratta made a powerful statement last week: violence has no place in our community.

Five hundred people filled the Performing Arts and Convention Centre to hear Jelena Dokic speak as part of the Centre Against Violence’s 16 Days of Activism program.

Her story of survival and resilience was deeply moving, but her message was clear: change begins with us.

Violence often hides in silence.

It starts with controlling behaviours, with words that diminish, with choices taken away.

That’s why speaking out matters.

When we challenge disrespect, when we refuse to ignore harmful behaviour, we take a stand for safety and dignity.

These moments, though small, are the building blocks of a culture that rejects violence.

Jelena reminded us of the power of one person who listens, believes, and stands beside someone in need.

That’s activism in its purest form.

It doesn’t always happen on a stage or in a headline; it happens in kitchens, workplaces, sporting clubs, wherever we choose respect over indifference.

The sold-out events across Wangaratta, Benalla, and Wodonga show that our region is ready for change.

But awareness must lead to action.

Every conversation matters.

Every time we speak up against disrespect, every time we offer support, we strengthen the fabric of our community.

Wangaratta needs to keep challenging harmful behaviours and fostering respect, so future generations grow up in a community where violence is never tolerated.

We must continue speaking out against family and sexual violence and work towards a cultural shift of kindness and equality.

For support or more information, visit centreagainstviolence.org.au.