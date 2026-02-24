The mural currently being painted on the blank walls of the Wangaratta Railway Station underpass (see story page 7 in today's Chronicle) will certainly provide a colourful welcome to train travellers as they arrive in the rural city.

Designed by First Nations artist Tommy Day, the artwork titled 'Mirring Leerpeen' ('Country's Song') will span both sides of the underpass, and draws inspiration from the colours, rhythms and landscapes of the rural city.

It continues the growth of colourful murals around the region and although they may not be quite as prolific in Wangaratta as they are in the city of Benalla, they are fast becoming a much talked-about attraction for visitors and locals.

It not only brightens one of the major gateways to our fair city, but it also enhances the entire railway precinct, turning a drab, dark tunnel into a truly immersive experience.

What is remarkable about the explosion of such murals throughout the North East, is how they don't seem to attract graffiti vandals or taggers to scar the art, at this stage anyway.

There were some fears expressed when the underpass designs were first made public that it could become a site for drug taking, vandals, even muggers, but there doesn't seem to have been such activities occurring near the station, not yet anyway.

Congratulations to the initiators of this project, and those involved in bringing the concept to fruition, including Tommy, curator Juddy Roller, and fellow artist and renowned muralist Matt Adnate.

May the rural city and surrounding district see many more of their like to come.