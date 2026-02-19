I congratulate Wangaratta Carevan Inc on 15 years of outstanding service to the Wangaratta community.

Since 2011, the Carevan has provided meals, support, and connection for people experiencing hardship, homelessness, or isolation, becoming a vital part of the local community.

On February 8, a special community ride was held to celebrate this milestone, bringing together volunteers, supporters, and residents to recognise the Carevan’s remarkable impact.

The Carevan is a shining example of community spirit, compassion, and dedication.

For 15 years, its volunteers have selflessly supported those in need, and their commitment has made a real difference in countless lives.

The tireless work of the Carevan team embodies the very best of Wangaratta.

They provide more than meals, they create connection, hope, and belonging for those who need it most.

I urge anyone who can spare an hour to volunteer and be part of this incredible effort.

Wangaratta Carevan thrives because of people willing to give their time, their care, and their heart to the community.

For more information or to volunteer, visit Wangaratta Carevan Inc.

Tim McCurdy, Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley

Smarter ag policy, investment can supercharge Victorian economy

Strategic government investment and smarter policy settings for seven key priority areas will supercharge the agriculture industry and solidify its position as a critical pillar for Victoria’s economic future.

In a submission directed at the Victorian State Budget in May, the VFF is calling for support to ensure:

· efficient transport and freight networks;

· protection of productive farmland;

· equitable access to healthcare, transport and childcare in rural areas;

· stronger pest control and biosecurity;

· drought preparedness and water security;

· productivity-enhancing investment in skills, infrastructure and innovation; and

· tougher protections against rural crime.

The Victorian government has a golden opportunity to invest for the future.

There’s no overstating how big the opportunity for growth is.

Victoria has the land, skills, infrastructure foundations and global reputation to significantly increase production, create thousands of jobs and generate billions of dollars in additional export revenue.

We are a major $22 billion industry that indirectly employs more than 150,000 people.

Imagine what that could be with some forward-thinking initiative and a genuine commitment for the future.

We just need the government to invest and tweak policy in the right places and Victorian farmers will do the rest.

The agriculture industry must be seen as critical sector to propel Victoria out of debt and towards prosperity.

Time and time again our industry has proven there’s no better investment than our industry when it comes to economic returns and future growth.

What we’re calling for delivers benefits far beyond the farm gate.

Efficient freight networks strengthen exporters and regional economies; water infrastructure protects food security for all Victorians; and skills programs secure the future workforce for the state’s largest manufacturing sector.

We’re asking for the state government to invest for the future and back us in for the betterment of all Victorians.

Brett Hosking, VFF president

Working together with affected farmers

This summer has brought destructive fires in Victoria and Western Australia, severe flooding across north-west Queensland, cyclones causing damage across parts of northern Australia, while drought continues to affect much of southern Australia.

For many farmers, the impacts of these events will be felt long after the immediate damage is done.

Rural Aid is providing assistance to farmers affected by these disasters, including financial support, mental health counselling, hay, water and hands-on assistance.

This support will remain available as farmers work through the long and complex process of recovery, which can take multiple seasons or years.

As a charity, Rural Aid relies on the support from the community to help to provide practical assistance like hay, water, financial relief, and counselling, while also funding volunteer farm recovery events that bring real help and real hope to communities in times of adversity.

By standing with Rural Aid, you help ensure farmers get the support they need, not just in times of disaster, but throughout the long journey of recovery.

Recovery doesn’t have an end date.

Farmers and rural communities may still be dealing with damage, debt and emotional strain years after a fire, flood or drought.

Donations from the community allow Rural Aid to keep supporting them for as long as it takes.

We are calling on Australians to support farmers through the lasting impacts of disasters and the extended recovery period that follows.

Your support ensures we can stay beside farming families not just through disasters, but through the long road back to stability.

To donate to Rural Aid visit www.everystep.ruralaid.org.au.

John Warlters, Rural Aid chief executive officer