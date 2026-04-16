We are judging modern soldiers without understanding their reality

At a time when military service is again part of public conversation, it is worth asking how well we understand what that service looks like today.

For many, the idea of the ANZAC remains anchored in history — courage defined by visible battle lines, clear enemies, and moments that fit neatly into a narrative of heroism.

Modern warfare, however, is far more complex, marked by prolonged psychological strain, moral ambiguity, and decisions that are rarely clear-cut, yet carry lasting consequences.

I come from a military family and have seen firsthand the weight this places on those who serve.

What is less often spoken about is what happens after.

Many young veterans return home carrying experiences that are difficult to articulate, into communities that may not fully understand what they have been through.

That gap — between experience and understanding — can make support harder to access, even when it is needed most.

At a time of increasing global uncertainty, this should give us pause.

The future strength of our military depends not only on those willing to serve, but on the confidence that they will be understood and supported both during and after their service.

Because if we expect people to carry that burden on our behalf, we must be prepared to stand behind them when they come home.

Dr Becky Cooke, Wangaratta

Fear mongering immigration policy must be rejected

The Coalition’s immigration policy is horrifying, but not surprising.

Again and again, we have seen politicians try to divide our communities for their own political gain, and this policy is no exception.

Australians can see through this - it is just this kind of divisive rhetoric and fear mongering that voters rejected at the last federal election.

Angus Taylor’s comments not only undermine our refugee protection system and the right to seek asylum but also demonise families fleeing persecution.

It seems the Coalition hasn't yet learned that our community wants unity and compassion from our leaders.

This is out of touch at a time when we watch in horror at the humanitarian catastrophe in places like Gaza, Iran and Lebanon.

Angus Taylor has launched a hateful attack on migrant communities, with no basis or evidence.

He’s made it clear the Coalition intends to copy Donald Trump, by blaming migrants for problems created by politicians, instead of fixing them.

The Coalition’s immigration policy is vile and dangerous garbage, which is aimed at dividing our community and making us fearful of one another, at a time when what we need most is unity.

Jana Favero, Deputy CEO, Asylum Seeker Resource Centre