As fires continue to devastate parts of Victoria, mental health and wellbeing has become central to discussions this week, with organisations like Beyond Blue and Lifeline encouraging those affected to reach out.

It’s become more apparent in recent times that supporting the mental health and wellbeing of those impacted by significant disasters like this becomes just as crucial as supporting them through monetary and tangible donations like food and water.

No matter the battle you’re fighting, it’s times like these where members of our community are compelled to make a positive difference.

When Wangaratta resident Tanya Pawlowsky witnessed firsthand the toll poor mental health can have on a person, she made it her mission to support a local mental health organisation.

All it took was channeling her passion for photography to inspire a business endeavour, making calendars featuring her own photos to (literally) spell out a message about mental health.

She raised $1000 for Mental Health and Wellbeing Local in Wangaratta.

It goes to show how attitudes surrounding mental health has shifted for the better.

This is a devastating time for Victoria, but its also a time where communities come together and support each other.

Don't wait to be asked if you are wondering how you can make a difference.

We all can.

Contact a number of local charities, support services, churches even the CFA or SES to see if you can help.

It might be as simple as making a donation or helping out making food for local emergency services volunteers and workers.

A timely cake or sandwich delivery can make a difference.