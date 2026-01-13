In response to the Roy Morgan poll - Who's to blame for terrorism?

The adults who continually teach children to hate people they don't know.

Secondly - the governments and arms dealers who sell and support either side.

Roy Morgan - And why do you say that?

So, before adults corrupt the children, put different coloured children together to play and they will notice the difference in colour and that it does not rub off, they may wonder but still play together despite the differences.

Until the adults get involved.

Children will be children when playing and they will notice the physical and colour differences and if they are adventurous children might even rub each other to see if the colour comes off, when it does not come off, they will have disagreements but, children will make up and move on to the real thing they are about, playing and having fun.

Until the adults be they parents/relatives or religious leaders who begin to tell the children that they cannot play or have anything to do with those children.

Adults or religious leaders/teachers begin to poison the innocence of the children to hate others they may know and many they will never know.

For the modern world and society, collectively we have done an atrocious job dealing with antisemitism and terrorism as with many other things.

When I look at the Jews and Palestinians as an example, both claim to be the victim of the other yet has either group truly endeavoured in the true sense to end the conflict starting in their own country and schools.

The real victims are the children and those folk who just want to live and let live.

Leaders of these two countries and world leaders need to consider their part in the crimes committed against the innocents of both countries and have to answer the true victims in a court for the crimes committed and being committed.

As Australians we are now being asked to pick a side to support.

Politicians can change laws on firearms but that does nothing to stop the cause of antisemitism or terrorism.

Who is the oppressor or the oppressed, Jew or Palestinian?

Are Australians now being asked or being dragged deeper into the conflict not on humanitarian grounds but religious beliefs, personal vendettas or financial gains.

Where does it go from here, buggered if I know but only to me it starts in the homes, schools and churches and with every one of us.

I am left wondering as so should all Australians.

These are my opinions because I have them.

Henry Mckenzie, Wangaratta

Bushfire/extreme heat mental health support

As communities across Victoria battle devastating bushfires and extreme heat again today, Beyond Blue reminds anyone impacted that free mental health support is available.

Beyond Blue Support Service is free and available 24/7 on 1300 224 636; or go to web chat and email support at www.beyondblue.org.au/support.

Extreme weather events and natural disasters could impact every aspect of our lives, including our mental health.

There's significant fear and anxiety for those whose homes and safety are at risk, and even if you aren’t in a fire zone, repeated exposure to distressing images, concern for loved ones, or memories of past disasters can make this a difficult and unsettling time.

It is normal to experience intense emotions, but you don’t have to go it alone.

Victoria is currently the centre of the bushfire crisis but with a severe heatwave moving across the continent we want all Australians to remember that it is never too soon to pick up the phone if you need someone to talk to.

We also want to acknowledge all the firefighters, emergency services and volunteers who are working so hard to contain bushfires and keep communities safe.

Remember, your mental health also matters and if you need us, we’re here for you too.

Dr Luke Martin, Beyond Blue’s clinical spokesperson