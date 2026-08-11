With the war in the Middle East, I was amazed to find that under religion on the census there is no mention of our Jewish population in the listings of the major religions.

It is a very sad state of affairs that the census people saw fit to leave them out.

I hope they hang their head in shame.

Philomena Trevor-Hunt, Wangaratta

Editor's note from the ABS: Current commentary about the 2026 census misrepresents the question on a person's religion and the way Judaism is captured and reported in census data.

A question on religion has been included in all Australian censuses since 1911.

The 2026 Census includes the same religious affiliation question wording and tick box options as the 2021 census.

Judaism has not been removed as an option from the census form, as it has never been a pre-filled response option on the census religion question.

Judaism has been included as an example in the instructional text since examples were introduced in 2001.

The question “What is the person’s religion?” allows a person to choose a response from a list of tick-box options, or to write their religion in a free text field.

Tick-box options in the 2026 census are based on the most common mutually exclusive responses from 2021.

These options are: No religion, Catholic, Anglican (Church of England), Islam, Hinduism, Uniting Church, Presbyterian, Buddhism, Greek Orthodox, and Baptist.

The census form has been improved to include further information to support people writing in religions not listed in the tick-boxes.

Examples include Macedonian Orthodox, Lutheran, Salvation Army, Judaism, Sikhism, and Taoism.

Youth urged to have their say before survey closes

Mission Australia is encouraging Victorians aged 14 to 19 to participate in the national charity’s 2026 Youth Survey before it closes this Friday 14 August.

Now celebrating its 25th year, the annual Youth Survey provides young people with an opportunity to share their opinions on the issues impacting the country, along with their hopes for the future and insights into their education and home life.

In 2025, more than 4400 young people in Victoria completed the survey, naming cost of living (64pc), climate change and the environment (33pc), mental health (28pc), and violence, safety and crime (25pc) as the most important issues in Australia.

Hearing directly from young people is vital.

The Youth Survey is the largest survey of its kind in Australia, and it gives us incredibly useful insights into what young people are going through and how they feel about the country.

Last year, cost of living was the number one issue of concern for Victorian young people, and we expect to see a similar response in 2026 as young people and their families continue to face financial pressures.

Mission Australia uses the Youth Survey findings to advocate for government investment and policy changes that can improve outcomes for young people and help them to thrive.

This is why we need as many young people as possible to complete the survey by 14 August.

We’re hoping that schools, youth organisations, councils and community groups will get behind the survey and help to give it one final push.

The Youth Survey focuses on a wide range of topics, including questions on mental health and wellbeing, sources of support and community connections, housing and financial situation, climate change, study and work.

This year’s survey included some new areas of focus, including questions on the teen social media ban, the changes to their neighbourhoods that would impact young people’s lives, and barriers to participating in community events.

The results of the Youth Survey are published in November and shared with schools, the non-profit sector and all levels of government.

The survey takes around 20 minutes to complete, is confidential and is open to all young people aged 14 to 19 living in Australia.

To complete the survey or find out more, visit: www.missionaustralia.com.au/youthsurvey.

Di Kapera, Mission Australia executive general manager – community services