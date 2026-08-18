Wangaratta electrical trade teacher, football coach and community advocate Steve Manning will contest Ovens Valley as a community independent at the November 2026 Victorian State Election after being endorsed by Voices for Ovens Valley Inc.

He was formally presented to the community at Voices for Ovens Valley's Community Forum on Saturday 15 August in Wangaratta, where residents had the chance to meet him and hear his priorities for the region first-hand.

Mr Manning said he would offer voters “a genuine alternative to the two party system” in a seat he argued had long been neglected by major parties in Melbourne, in a time when many people have lost faith in the political system.

"Not an alternative based on anger or attacking the major parties," he said.

"But one based on respect, integrity, and honesty, those three values will guide me through this campaign.

"Respect for everyone, for every person in our community, including those with whom I disagree.

"Integrity to do what I believe is right, even when it isn't necessarily the easiest position to take.

"And honesty, to tell people what I genuinely believe, rather than simply telling them what I think they want to hear.

"I won't pretend to have all the answers, but I will promise to listen, and I promise to do the work."

Mr Manning said this is is home and he feels a strong responsibility to give something back.

"For too long our electorate has been treated as a safe seat," he said.

"And when a seat is considered safe, there is a risk that its people are taken for granted.

"I don't believe any community should be taken for granted.

"I believe the people of Oven Valley deserve a representative who is accountable to them first."

Mr Manning and his family moved to Wangaratta almost five years ago, where after running his own electrical business he became lead educator in electrotechnology at GOTAFE Wangaratta, has been a senior football coach of the North Wangaratta Football & Netball Club, and an active advocate for family violence prevention and a board member for Wangaratta-based mental health initiative Project 365.

"My family and I chose the Ovens Valley because we wanted to be part of a real community - and the past five years have shown me just how much this place has to give back when you lean in,” he said.

“Whether it's in the classroom, on the footy field, or talking with people at the shops, I've spent years listening to what matters to the people here.

“I'm standing because I believe our region deserves a voice that's accountable to no one but the people who live here, and I want to help make sure every part of this community - our farmers, our small businesses, our young families, our older residents is heard.”

Key priorities Mr Manning raised are healthcare, roads, infrastructure and cost of living.

"These might not sound glamorous, but these are the basics and getting the basics right matters," he said.

Mr Manning said the major parties have enormous resources and established political machines, but there is something they cannot manufacture, a community.

"A community that believes change is possible," he said.

"That is what I believe we have here.

"A community that cares deeply about where it lives and a community that is prepared to stand up for itself.

"And a community that understands that political representation should be about service, not entitlement."

Mr Manning's endorsement is the result of a thorough and transparent process conducted by Voices for Ovens Valley over recent months, following expressions of interest, assessing applications and formal interviews.

Mick Grogan, chair of the Voices for Ovens Valley said Mr Manning brings exactly what the community told them they wanted, someone who has genuinely built a life here, who leads by example, and who isn't afraid to speak up on the issues that matter, even when it's uncomfortable.

“From the workshop floor to the football club, Steve has spent years bringing people together and getting results.

"We're proud to stand behind him as our endorsed candidate."

Mr Grogan said while the group Voices for Ovens Valley will now officially go into recess, many members have pledged their support to Mr Manning’s campaign and are willing to volunteer their broad range of skills.

The 2026 Victorian State Election is scheduled for November 2026, Ovens Valley is a key regional electoral district spanning the Alpine Shire, the Rural City of Wangaratta and Moira Shire.

Further information about Voices for Ovens Valley and Steve Manning’s campaign can be found at www.voicesforovensvalley.org.