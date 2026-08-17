Wangaratta police are searching for a thief who broke into Rock and Road Cycles and ran away with an $8000 e-bike on Saturday morning.

A Wangaratta police spokesperson said it’s believed one offender used a pole to smash through glass at the front of the Rowan Street store and take a gravel e-bike in the early hours of 15 August.

Rock and Road Cycles bike mechanic Jonathan Tonini said CCTV cameras captured the offender running with the bike towards Templeton Street.

Mr Tonini said the shop was able to recover the bike later that afternoon after a nearby property owner came forward with footage of someone leaving their neighbour’s driveway.

“The bike had been stashed behind a garden shed,” he said.

Mr Tonini said the bike saddle was slashed from being lifted through the glass and the frame had minor scratches.

The incident was the second time Rock and Road Cycles had been victim to a break-in this year.

On 5 March Wangaratta police arrested and charged a 40-year-old Wangaratta man after a mountain bike was taken from the front of the store.

Mr Tonini said in April glass repairs cost $2150 and expected a similar bill on this occasion.

The Wangaratta police spokesperson said detectives continue to investigate the matter, which was unrelated to a break-in at Wangaratta Jewellers on Reid Street on Tuesday last week.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their ongoing investigation into the theft and burglary is asked to call Wangaratta CIU on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.