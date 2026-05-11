Police have charged two people with drug trafficking in Wangaratta following a search of a Reginald Court home on Friday.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said officers from the VIPER Taskforce attended the property as part of Operation Blue Ember, a five-day cross-border operation targeting motorcycle gangs and organised criminal entities in the North East and Border regions.

“A 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested and charged with trafficking drugs of dependence,” they said.

The pair were bailed to appear at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on 31 August.

Their arrests followed a property search on Glenrowan Road, Wangaratta on Friday which led to a 69-year-old man being cautioned for possessing a weapon and an explosive.

Victoria Police arrested 29 people, laying more than 40 charges and seized firearms, drugs, weapons and throughout Operation Blue Ember.