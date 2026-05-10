Milawa recorded their second win of the season at home, saluting over Tarrawingee 13.10 (88) to 8.7 (55) on Saturday.

The Bulldogs led the Demons early in a low-scoring opening term, but a goalless second quarter from Tarrawingee opened the door for Milawa to make their case, trailing by just three points at the main break.

The second half was dominated by the Dees, with a nine goal to one third quarter seeing Milawa shoot out ahead, heading into the final quarter with a healthy 44-point buffer.

While Tarrawingee worked hard to bring back the margin, the Demons were able to close out the game with strong defensive work and control the stoppages.

Milawa’s leaders stood up, with Simon Pane kicking five goals, while Xavier Ham and Daniel Bihun were named in the best, and for the Bulldogs, Sam Piper, Patrick Byrne and Jarrod Everitt all contributed.

In other games, Bright remain favourites to go back-to-back after the reigning premiers saw off a challenge from Greta in a grand final rematch at Pioneer Park.

Playing in perfect conditions up the mountain, the home side got the ball rolling early with a five goal to three opening term, but the Blues worked into gear to bring it back to a one-kick game by the half.

Coming out of the rooms after the break, the game was dominated by Bright’s defensive work, with the Mountain Men limiting Greta to just eight points throughout the third term.

Meanwhile, their forwards were piling on the pain, stretching the margin to 20 points at the final change of ends.

While the goals were flowing freely at both ends, Bright’s forward line had a bit more impact, with Luke Quirk’s five goals landing him in the best on ground for the Mountain Men, alongside Dalbosco brothers Sam and Alexander, while Jack Thomson and Bernie Ruaro impacted well.

For the Blues, utility Cody Crawford was best on ground, finishing with two goals, while Kyle Collisson, Al Jacka, and Tyler Arrowsmith had great games.

The result further establishes Bright as the top team in the competition, leading the ladder with a stunning 6-1 record, a game clear of the rest and sporting a healthy percentage of 155.48.

The Blues drop to sixth with a balanced 3-3, a win out from returning to the finals-bound top five.

Elsewhere, the final margins were a bit wider.

Bonnie Doon came away from Whitfield with a 65-point win over the Roos, 20.9 (129) to 9.10 (64).

While they trailed by more than six goals at the half, King Valley managed to outscore the Bombers in the third quarter, but a seven goal to one fourth term put the result beyond a doubt.

Bombers Charlie Houghton and Jackson Macaulay kicked five apiece, while King Valley’s Scott Jansen, Dylan Browne and Sal Bettio played solid games.

Over at Whorouly, the Lions defeated Benalla All Blacks by 144 points, but the damage could’ve been more extensive had they executed better in front of goals.

After the final siren sounded, the scoreboard read a whopping 25.32 (182) to 6.2 (38).

Zac O’Shannessy kicked seven as a small forward in a best on ground performance, while Jessie Smith (six goals), Josh Newton (four) and Ryley Forrest (three) all hit the scoreboard.

Panthers Sam Cox and David Button were their usual reliable selves, while Josh Dobbie was the only multiple goal kicker for the All Blacks with two majors.

There was similar carnage out at North Wangaratta, with the Hawks handing Goorambat a 25.21 (171) to 1.4 (10) scoreline.

The Bats’ only goal came in the opening term through Charlie Burfield, but from then on, it was all one-way traffic.

Jayden Adamo starred for the Hawks with six goals, alongside Sam Henderson (four) and Eden White (four).

The Hawks sit third overall, even on points with Bonnie Doon (fourth) and Moyhu (fifth).