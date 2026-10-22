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Partnership forged by timber

<p>MORE THAN JUST A BATHROOM VAINITY: Thomas Kyriakou (centre with hand polisher) and leading hand Isaac Goldsmith with Murray Ellis and Pat Ford in the rear</p>\\n
<p>MORE THAN JUST A BATHROOM VAINITY: Thomas Kyriakou (centre with hand polisher) and leading hand Isaac Goldsmith with Murray Ellis and Pat Ford in the rear</p>\\n

MORE THAN JUST A BATHROOM VAINITY: Thomas Kyriakou (centre with hand polisher) and leading hand Isaac Goldsmith with Murray Ellis and Pat Ford in the rear

Timber Kraft Designs and Ryan & McNulty unite to bring premium timber vanities to the public
Shane Douthie
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

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