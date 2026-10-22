Partnership forged by timber

Timber Kraft Designs and Ryan & McNulty are joining forces to bring premium Australian-made solid timber vanities directly to the public. The official launch of the new entity will take place at Ryan & McNulty, 6 Daniel Road Benalla on Friday 6 November from 9am to 2pm and everyone is invited. The relationship between Timber Kraft Designs and Ryan & McNulty spans over two generations, initiated by the fathers, Kyri Kyriakou at Timber Kraft Designs, and Pat Ryan and Ned McNulty, and now run by the sons Thomas Kyriakou and Des and Greg McNulty. Thomas said the relationship between the two firms had strengthened over the past two years which led to the merger. "Timber Kraft Designs moved from a single garage to a property that now covers 500 square metres due to the huge growth in demand in the industry," he said. "This has meant that more timber is needed to be implemented in homes for vanity units and timber bench tops. "Both companies have improved with the quality of timber that is used and the finishing on them. "This is what complements both our crafts." The companies also share a commitment to give back to the community by supporting other local businesses and sponsoring events. "We also supply and make a lot of products for local cabinetmakers and tradespeople," Mr Kyriakou said. "Dealing with locals, you get to know them which makes it easier to build that trust. "And there's nothing better than a customer coming in and seeing and feeling the products and timber." Those who attend the launch will be able to meet the makers and view the latest products including solid timber vanities crafted from River Red Gum and American Oak with more than 300 in stock now and in a vast variety of sizes, styles and colours to choose from. Free coffee will be available on the day as fundraiser for Lions club. There will also be a chance to win one of more $2000 worth of prizes.