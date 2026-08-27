Pedestrian safety focus in Appin Street

Two pedestrian crossings will be established in Appin Street by the end of this year, to address road safety concerns - although not meeting the hopes of a local resident who petitioned for one of the locations. Rural City of Wangaratta councillors agreed on Tuesday to reallocate $291,000 - which had been set aside in the 2026-'27 budget for reconstruction works in Milford Grove - to construct a wombat crossing in Appin Street close to the shops near Williams Road. This location was identified to council through community feedback, requests from councillors, and observations of pedestrian activity in the area. Its installation will be in addition to a non-priority pedestrian crossing (that is, one which does not require traffic to stop), which will be established close to the Bill Eaton Athletics Complex further down Appin Street, using funds within council's capital works program. The Milford Grove works are now expected to be delivered in the 2027-'28 financial year, as the next priority project within council's road reconstruction program. Wangaratta resident Peter Skinner, who has been calling since February for a crossing to be established near the athletics complex, and earlier this year handed council a petition bearing 366 signatures supporting the idea, was initially pleased when told at Tuesday's meeting that the site would be addressed. However, he said he was disappointed when he discovered that the crossing planned for the area would be non-priority, as he had hoped for a wombat or zebra crossing. Rural City of Wangaratta director community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan said the crossing near the athletics complex would involve two kerb outstands at an appropriate crossing point. Mr Goonan said the intention to install a non-priority crossing had been raised at council's June meeting. A council assessment delivered at the June meeting, in response to Mr Skinner's petition, found that existing pedestrian infrastructure near the athletics complex was inconsistent with best practice. Footpaths were found to be narrower than recommended, and several pedestrian crossing points were either missing, misaligned or poorly located, particularly at intersections. The risk assessment highlighted the absence of a formal crossing at Irwin Avenue, despite it being a logical crossing point; misaligned crossings that direct pedestrians into intersections rather than toward footpaths; and a crossing located in front of bus stops where visibility is reduced. Additional risks included extended crossing distances due to road width, lack of tactile indicators for vision-impaired users, and obstructed sightlines caused by vegetation. Mr Goonan said the planned pedestrian safety treatment featuring kerb outstands near the athletics complex was designed to reduce crossing distances and improve visibility for pedestrians and motorists. "Council applies recognised design standards and guidelines when determining the most appropriate crossing treatment and location, as different crossing types are suitable for different road environments and levels of pedestrian and vehicle activity," he said.