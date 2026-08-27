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Pedestrian safety focus in Appin Street

<p>BUSY SPOT: Peter Skinner and daughter Amelia Anderson-Skinner watch the steady post-school traffic close to the Appin Street-Irwin Avenue intersection, where Mr Skinner had hoped council would install a priority pedestrian crossing rather than the planned kerb outstands. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>BUSY SPOT: Peter Skinner and daughter Amelia Anderson-Skinner watch the steady post-school traffic close to the Appin Street-Irwin Avenue intersection, where Mr Skinner had hoped council would install a priority pedestrian crossing rather than the planned kerb outstands. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

BUSY SPOT: Peter Skinner and daughter Amelia Anderson-Skinner watch the steady post-school traffic close to the Appin Street-Irwin Avenue intersection, where Mr Skinner had hoped council would install a priority pedestrian crossing rather than the planned kerb outstands. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Two crossings planned for Appin Street before the end of this year.
Simone Kerwin
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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