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Pedestrian safety upgrades to begin in Wangaratta

<p>ROADWORKS AHEAD: Two of Wangaratta CBD\\'s busiest streets, Ovens and Reid streets, will undergo pedestrian safety upgrades from Monday 31 August. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>ROADWORKS AHEAD: Two of Wangaratta CBD\\'s busiest streets, Ovens and Reid streets, will undergo pedestrian safety upgrades from Monday 31 August. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

ROADWORKS AHEAD: Two of Wangaratta CBD's busiest streets, Ovens and Reid streets, will undergo pedestrian safety upgrades from Monday 31 August. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

Raised pedestrian crossings and a pedestrian-operated traffic signal among upgrades to CBD.
August 27, 2026 • 06:00

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