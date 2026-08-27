Pedestrian safety upgrades to begin in Wangaratta

Work will begin from Monday 31 August on two Victorian government-funded projects designed to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility in Wangaratta’s CBD. The projects will deliver new pedestrian safety infrastructure along Ovens Street and a pedestrian-operated traffic signal on Reid Street. Both projects will be staged to help maintain access to businesses, services, and community facilities during construction. Mayor Cr Irene Grant said council welcomes the investment to Wangaratta's streets. "Ovens and Reid streets are some of our busiest CBD streets, and these projects will make it safer and easier for people to move through the city centre and access local shops, services, schools, and community facilities," she said. Ovens Street safety upgrades Construction of pedestrian safety upgrades along Ovens Street, between Cusack Street and Ford and Docker streets, will begin from Monday 31 August. The project will deliver two raised pedestrian crossings, a new centre median, and an upgraded school crossing, aiming to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists travelling through the CBD. OLEX Civil Pty Ltd has been appointed to deliver the project, with construction scheduled in stages: From Monday 31 August: raised pedestrian crossing near Cusack Street. From Monday 21 September: school crossing works, scheduled during the school holidays, with some preparatory work occurring beforehand. From Monday 5 October: raised pedestrian crossing near the Ford and Ovens streets roundabout. Temporary traffic measures will include reduced speed limits, detours, lane or road closures and changes to pedestrian access. Access to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre and Wangaratta Art Gallery will remain available throughout construction. Reid Street pedestrian crossing Construction of a new pedestrian-operated traffic signal on Reid Street will also begin on Monday 31 August and is expected to take around four weeks, with Reid Street remaining open to traffic in both directions. Located midway between Ovens and Murphy streets, the new signalised crossing will provide a safer place for pedestrians to cross Reid Street while supporting access to nearby businesses and services. Multipro Civil Pty Ltd has been appointed to deliver the project. While the signal infrastructure will be installed during these works, the signals are not expected to be activated until November. Murphy and Ovens streets Asphalt resurfacing between Murphy and Ovens streets is scheduled for Sunday 4 October and will require a one-day road closure. The work has been scheduled on a Sunday to minimise disruption to weekday trade, bus services, and other CBD activity. Traffic management will be in place throughout construction, and some nearby on-street parking spaces may be temporarily unavailable. Council will work with the contractor to maintain access to businesses and customer entry points wherever possible. Council will also provide updates as both projects progress. More information on the projects can be found here: www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Development/Our-Projects/Safe-System-Pedestrian-Infrastructure-Program