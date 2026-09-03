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Catch the Murray cod event of the year in Wangaratta

<p>COME IN SPINNER: Internationally renowned fishing photojournalist, author and television presenter Al McGlashan will deliver a presentation on Murray cod at October\\'s Murray Codference in Wangaratta.</p>\\n
<p>COME IN SPINNER: Internationally renowned fishing photojournalist, author and television presenter Al McGlashan will deliver a presentation on Murray cod at October\\'s Murray Codference in Wangaratta.</p>\\n

COME IN SPINNER: Internationally renowned fishing photojournalist, author and television presenter Al McGlashan will deliver a presentation on Murray cod at October's Murray Codference in Wangaratta.

The 9th annual Murray Codference in Wangaratta on Saturday 3 October 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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