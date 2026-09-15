Pierce Brothers to headline Wangaratta New Year’s Eve event

The Pierce Brothers will headline Wangaratta’s free New Year’s Eve celebration at the new location of WJ Findlay Oval, on Thursday 31 December, with live music, family activities, and fireworks at 9pm and midnight. Known for their energetic live performances, twin brothers Jack and Patrick Pierce have taken the Pierce Brothers from Melbourne’s busking scene to festivals and sold-out venues around the world. The indie-folk and blues and roots duo has toured with artists including Tash Sultana, The Cat Empire and Tones and I, released a top 15 ARIA album and two top 10 ARIA EPs, and recorded more than 40 million global streams. The New Year’s Eve program will also feature local duo Scott & Amanda and their band, the winners of the youth Battle of the Bands, and Triple M DJ Matty O’Gorman. Thanks to the support of local businesses, Afonso Building Solutions, Dal Zotto Wines, Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway, Squires Winery, Nutrien Harcourts Wangaratta and Clean Peak Energy, this year’s New Year’s Eve event will remain free. Families can enjoy a silent disco, laser tag, a large inflatable slide, and toddler inflatables, with all activities available free of charge. Food and drinks will be available from a range of local and regional vendors throughout the evening including Dalzotto's Wines and Squires Winery. For more information visit www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/New -Years -Eve -2026.