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Pierce Brothers to headline Wangaratta New Year’s Eve event

<p>MAIN ACT: The Pierce Brothers, Jack and Patrick, pictured at the 2024 New Year\\u2019s Eve event, will return to the stage at Wangaratta\\'s 2026 NYE event. </p>\\n
<p>MAIN ACT: The Pierce Brothers, Jack and Patrick, pictured at the 2024 New Year\\u2019s Eve event, will return to the stage at Wangaratta\\'s 2026 NYE event. </p>\\n

MAIN ACT: The Pierce Brothers, Jack and Patrick, pictured at the 2024 New Year’s Eve event, will return to the stage at Wangaratta's 2026 NYE event.

Wangaratta's NYE event welcome the return of the Indie-folk and blues and roots duo
September 15, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 11 September, 2026

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