An exciting range of 50 door prizes will be on offer at the 19th Annual Wool Day in Milawa on Saturday, 18 April.

To be held at the Milawa Community Hall from 10am to 3pm, Wool Day is hosted by North East Yarns, and Wangaratta Handweavers and Spinners.

As well as the door prizes, which are sure to entice creators and appreciators of wool alike, the event will feature many stalls manned by traders of wool, yarns and other fibres.

There will also be demonstrations of various crafts, and handcrafted items for sale.

Refreshments will be available for purchase, to sate the appetite and thirst of those perusing the action.

Among those who will be part of this year's Wool Day is Myrtleford's Tracey Sharkey, who will display a pompom wall hanging made using the fleece from English Leicester, the feature breed for 2026.

Tracey has developed a range of creative skills over the years - in ceramics, etching, lino cut, drawing, paper-cutting, painting and felting.

She also has great confidence with colour and loves dyeing wool, having demonstrated various techniques of dyeing in her work, and as dye mistress at meetings.

For more information about Wool Day, contact Liz Rouse Salmon on 0438 573 357 or Ruth Wolfel on 0428 900 458.