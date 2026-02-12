Two people will be summonsed to court at a later date following a police raid and discovery of allegedly illicit vapes and tobacco in Wangaratta on Wednesday.

A Wangaratta police spokesperson said officers seized an estimated value of more than $10,000 worth of suspected illicit vapes and cigarettes on Wednesday morning after police came across the illicit substances following a burglary at the store earlier that morning.

Police responded to the burglary about 3:30am, with the store’s front door damaged and the alleged offender fleeing the scene before police arrival.

Investigators were later granted a warrant to search the store and seized the large haul of vapes and cigarettes.

The Phillipson Street tobacconist has been operating at the former site of the West End Café and Convenience Store since September 2025, located in close proximity to Wangaratta West Primary School.

At the start of the month, a state government crackdown on the illicit tobacco trade came into effect which carries "the toughest penalties in Australia" for dealing illicit tobacco.

Ovens Valley MP and shadow minister for gaming and liquor and consumer affairs, Tim McCurdy, said illicit vapes and tobacco posed real risks to young people and the wider community.

“The fact that large quantities of allegedly illegal vapes and tobacco were operating from a store so close to a primary school is deeply concerning,” he said.

“This case again raises questions about how effectively the government’s crackdown is being enforced on the ground.”

Anyone found selling illicit tobacco faces fines of almost $370,000 or up to 15 years in jail, while businesses risk fines of more than $1.8 million.

Any person or business selling tobacco who does not have a licence faces individual fines of more than $170,000 and a jail term of up to five years, while retailers could face fines of up to $854,000.

Wangaratta police continue to investigate the matters and anyone with information or nearby CCTV footage from when the burglary occurred is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppers.com.au