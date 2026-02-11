A break-in at a Wangaratta convenience store in the early hours of Wednesday morning has led police to seize a large haul of allegedly illegal vapes and tobacco from the same premises.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said officers responded to a reported burglary at the convenience store about 3:30am.

The store’s front door was damaged and the alleged offender fled the scene before police arrived.

Upon investigating the scene, the police spokesperson said officers came across suspected illicit vapes and cigarettes inside.

“Investigators were granted a warrant before re-attending and seizing a large amount of tobacco and vapes,” the spokesperson said.

Boxes of cigarettes and multiple brown paper bags full of items were seen to be taken from the store by police and placed into a divvy van.

The spokesperson said no arrests have been made.

The Phillipson Street tobacconist has been operating at the former site of the West End Café and Convenience Store since September 2025, located in close proximity to Wangaratta West Primary School.

At the start of the month, a state government crackdown on the illicit tobacco trade came into effect which carries "the toughest penalties in Australia" for dealing illicit tobacco.

Anyone found selling illicit tobacco faces fines of almost $370,000 or up to 15 years in jail, while businesses risk fines of more than $1.8 million.

Any person or business selling tobacco who does not have a licence face individual fines of more than $170,000 and a jail term of up to five years, while retailers could face fines of up to $854,000.

Wangaratta police continue to investigate the matters and anyone with information or nearby CCTV footage when the alleged burglary occurred is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppers.com.au